Class XI students in Manipur to be promoted based on performance in term exams

The Manipur government has approved the promotion of class XI students of State-board schools to class XII, a senior Education department official said on Tuesday.
Commissioner of Education (School) T. Ranjit Singh in a notification on Monday said class XI examination for the academic year 2019-20 has been done away in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and students will be promoted to class XII based on their performance in term tests.
The notification said “action taken report” by the schools should be intimated to the State government.
The Class XI examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) was cancelled in mid-February after the leak of question papers in five subjects.
The COHSEM had then announced that the examination in the five subjects would be held on a later date.
