Class 9 student gangraped in Bengal, 1 arrested

Illustration used for representational purpose only.

Bardhaman (West Bengal)

18 December 2021 09:38 IST

The arrested accused was produced before Bardhaman POCSO Court.

A 15-year-old girl has been allegedly gangraped in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, following which one of the two accused has been arrested, police said on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Also read: Supreme Court takes note of rise in child rape cases

The incident took place near Amarun Bazaar in Bhatar police station area on Thursday evening when the class 9 student went out to the market, an officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused, an e-rickshaw driver saw the victim walking towards the market and offered to drop her there.

Also read: Over 99% crimes registered in 2020 under POCSO Act were against girls: NCRB data

But on the way, another accused got on the vehicle and the duo took the girl to a deserted place and gangraped her, he said.

The accused duo left her at the spot and fled, following which she returned to the market and told the locals about the incident, who told informed her guardians, the officer said, adding that the survivor is undergoing treatment at Bhatar Hospital.

The girl's family lodged a police complaint, following which the e-rickshaw driver was arrested on Friday, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused, he said.

The arrested accused was produced before Bardhaman POCSO Court, which sent him to three days in police custody, the officer added.