Class 4 student raped by vice-principal in Jharkhand

A class 4 student of a school in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district was allegedly raped by two school teachers including the vice-principal in the sickroom of the institution, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered at the Katras police station against the two teachers of the Topchanchhi-based school after the girl accused them of raping her a month ago, the police said.

Kishor Kaushal, SSP, told reporters on Sunday that the FIR was lodged on Saturday based on the nine-year-old victim’s complaint and that the “matter is serious”.

“The police are investigating the case from all angles and action will be taken on the basis of medical test report,” the SSP said.

The medical test was conducted on Sunday at the Patliputra Medical College Hospital, its Superintendent Dr H K Singh said.

The police recorded the statement of the girl in a local court under Section 164 after the FIR was registered, the SSP said.

The FIR was lodged against the vice-principal and the sickroom nurse, under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

According to the FIR, a month ago the girl had fainted in her classroom.

A teacher sent her to the sickroom where the nurse gave her medicine and she lost consciousness after which she was allegedly raped.

A few days later the girl’s family took her to a doctor as she was not well.

Following the doctor’s apprehensions, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents on Friday.

A team of senior police officers questioned the students, teachers and the principal.

Principal Tanushree Banerjee said she was not informed about it.

“I don’t believe as the sickroom remains crowded with students. However, the allegation is serious and the school will cooperate with the police,” she said.