Other States

Class 2 student left locked in classroom in U.P.’s Hathras; 10 school staffers suspended

PTI Hathras (UP) July 30, 2022 17:31 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 17:31 IST

Ten staffers, including the headmaster of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district have been suspended after a sleeping class 2 student was left locked in the classroom, officials said on July 30.

According to them, six-year-old Prem Prakash has fallen asleep in the classroom of the school in the Nagla area on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Teachers and school staff, not noticing the child, locked the school and left. When the boy woke up around 5.00 p.m., he started crying.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hearing his cries, people in the neighbourhood gathered around the school and found him locked in the classroom. By that time, the boy's father too reached the spot and they broke the door to rescue the child, officials said.

Soon after the incident came to light, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Sandeep Singh asked the Block Education Officer of Sasni, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, to probe the matter.

"After the preliminary investigation, 10 teachers, including the headmaster, Shiksha Mitras and instructor of the school, were suspended on Friday," said Sandeep Singh.

He has also directed a month's salary of one instructor and three Shiksha Mitras of the school be stopped.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
school
Uttar Pradesh
Read more...