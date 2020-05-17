Class 12 science exam results of Gujarat state board on May 17

Results of the class 12 science examination of the Gujarat State Education Board will be declared on May 17, the state government said on Saturday.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) said in a release that students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March could access their results on official website, “http://www.gseb.org/” , to be uploaded at 8 am on Sunday.
The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.
The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24.
