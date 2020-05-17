Other States

Class 12 science exam results of Gujarat state board on May 17

File photo for representational purpose only.

File photo for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown

Results of the class 12 science examination of the Gujarat State Education Board will be declared on May 17, the state government said on Saturday.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) said in a release that students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March could access their results on official website, “http://www.gseb.org/” , to be uploaded at 8 am on Sunday.

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.

The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 7:30:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/class-12-science-exam-results-of-gujarat-state-board-on-may-17/article31605614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY