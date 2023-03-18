ADVERTISEMENT

Class 12 Bengal board question paper appears on social media after exam begins

March 18, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Kolkata

This is the first reported incident during the higher secondary exam in recent times; the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education described it as an act of mischief

PTI

Two pages of the Life Science question paper of the Bengal class 12 State board examination surfaced on WhatsApp on March 18. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Purported images of two pages of the Life Science question paper of the class 12 State board examination surfaced on WhatsApp on March 18, over two and half hours after the commencement of the test.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, which conducts the exam, said this could not be termed a paper leak and described it as an act of mischief.

Council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya said some vested interests must have circulated the image of the question paper long after it had begun, when it was almost nearing close.

"If the images are circulated two and half hours after the exam started, what is the big deal? Candidates can leave the exam hall by that time and if anyone clicks a pic of two pages outside the venue and circulates them on social media, that does not in any way reflect on the conduct of the exams," Mr. Bhattacharya told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to the "mischief mongers" to desist from such "childish pranks" and help smoothly conduct the ongoing exams in the interest of every candidate.

ALSO READ | Assam govt. dismisses reports of another paper leak as geography questions go viral on social media

Mr. Bhattacharya added that CCTV surveillance at 2,349 venues and the use of Radio Frequency Devices in some of the over 200 sensitive venues to detect presence of any electronic devices made it almost impossible for the scope of a question paper leak.

Still, the Council is on guard, he said.

Sensitive venues are located in various districts and the highest of them are in Malda.

Mr. Bhattacharya said the Council was tracking the source of the circulation of question paper on WhatsApp and will submit a report to the government.

While there had been reports of question paper images circulated on WhatsApp in the class 10 State board examinations this year, in 2019 and earlier, this is the first time that such an incident is reported during the higher secondary (HS) exam in recent times.

The HS exams began in West Bengal on March 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US