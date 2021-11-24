Class 11, 12 students to get tablets soon: Haryana CM

Chandigarh

24 November 2021 01:19 IST

This will cost the State ₹560 crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday said free tablets will soon be given to students of Class 11 and 12 across the State.

The Government has decided to purchase five lakh tablets, which will be given to the students studying in Class 11 and 12 in the upcoming academic session. A total of ₹560 crore will be spent to buy these tablets, he said.

In future, the Government would plan to give tablets to the students of other classes as well, he said.

Besides, 15,000 tubewell connections will be issued to the farmers soon, Mr. Lal said. In this regard, the process of purchasing power equipment worth ₹350 crore was completed during the meeting of a high-power purchase committee.

These decisions were taken in a meeting held here in which Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, and Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal were among others present, according to an official release.

Curbing corruption

Later, interacting with reporters, the Chief Minister said curbing corruption is the main goal of his Government. “If any officer or employee is found involved in corruption, strict action will be taken against him,” he said in response to questions on the alleged scam in recruitment for dental surgeons.