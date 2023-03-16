ADVERTISEMENT

Class 10 paper leak reflects failure on part of govt: Assam CM Himanta

March 16, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday conceded that the question paper leak for Class 10 state board exam is a "failure" on the part of his government.

During an Assembly session, Mr. Sarma also stated that the mastermind behind the scandal has been identified.

"The matric paper leak should not have happened. It reflects our failure. I accept it," he told the House.

The centre in-charge of a school is the main culprit, and three others teachers were also found involved in the matter, he said.

The government, in future, will take all possible steps to further strengthen the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), which conducts the Class 10 matriculation examination in the State, Mr. Sarma said.

"The Assam Police has cracked the case within 48 hours. I request the accused to surrender before the police and share further details," he added.

