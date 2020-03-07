Class 10 paper in Madhya Pradesh refers to PoK as “Azad Kashmir”

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has ordered an inquiry into a question asked in the social science paper of the State Board class 10 examination that referred to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as “Azad Kashmir”.

While the first row containing five options in the “match the following” question mentioned ‘India-Pakistan War’, the second row had “Azad Kashmir” as one of the options.

“As soon as the information of the objectionable question reached Chief Minister Kamal Nath, he ordered an inquiry into it,” said State Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja.

Mr. Nath had said immediate action must be taken against whoever had set the paper and they should be suspended. “The Chief Minister said such incidents will not be tolerated,” said Mr. Saluja.

In the preliminary examination of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission in January, a contentious question had presumed criminal nature of the Bhil tribe, drawing ire of Mr. Nath, who had clarified he respected tribals and ordered action against erring officials.