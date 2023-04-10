ADVERTISEMENT

Clashes erupt in Jamshedpur; Section 144 clamped

April 10, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - Jamshedpur

An adequate police force has been deployed in Shastrinagar under Kadma police station in Jharkhand to maintain law and order.

PTI

Alleged desecration of a religious flag led to brick-batting between two groups and arson at Shastrinagar in Jamshedpur, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the locality on Sunday, April 9 evening, an official said.

While six people were injured in stone throwing, two shops and an autorickshaw were set ablaze by the warring groups and the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob, he said.

“Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in the area,” said Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum), Piyush Sinha.

East Singhbhum district Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav said some anti-social elements are trying to disturb peace and sought cooperation from the citizens to foil their plot.

“We have been keeping strict vigil on the situation and deployed adequate police force, a Quick Response Team, a Magistrate, Rapid Action Force personnel and other anti-riot resources to maintain law and order,” she said in a statement.

Tension has been brewing in the area since Saturday night when members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag, police said.

Several such organisations protested and demanded that the police arrest the culprits within 24 hours.

The situation turned violent on April 9 evening when a shop was gutted leading to brick-batting from both sides.

A mob also set on fire an autorickshaw, forcing the police to fire tear gas shells.

