ADVERTISEMENT

Clashes erupt after Vallabhbhai Patel's statue pulled down in Ujjain

January 25, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Ujjain

The people who pulled down the newly installed statue of Patel instead wanted a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at the site

PTI

Video grab of people attacking a statue of Vallabhbhai Patel | Photo Credit: Twitter/@sanjaygupta1304

Members of two communities clashed and pelted each other with stones after the statue of former deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was pulled down by some persons in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday morning, officials said.

Heavy security has been deployed in Makdone area, located about 50 km from the district headquarters, where the incident took place, they said.

In a video of the incident which went viral on social media, a group of people were seen pulling down the statue with a tractor.

They wanted a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar to be installed at the site, instead of Patel's, police sources said. The statue of Patel was installed at the site close to the Makdone bus stand late Wednesday night, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nitesh Bhargav told PTI over phone that they were inquiring when the statue was installed. An investigation is underway after which cases would be registered, he said.

Asked about how many people were injured in the stone-pelting, he said, "No one has reported to us about it so far." "Additional police force has been deployed. The situation is completely under control. We have removed the stones that were hurled by (members of) the two communities from the spot in Makdone area," Mr. Bhargav said.

So far, prohibitory order (to ban assembly of people) has not been issued, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US