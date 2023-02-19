Clash over Dalits offering prayers at Madhya Pradesh Shiva temple

February 19, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - RAIPUR

A clash broke out among communities in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone following an alleged argument over Dalits offering prayers at a Shiva temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Over a dozen people were left with minor injuries following the brawl, during which stones were pelted from both sides in Chhapra village. Members of the Balai community, who are Dalits, alleged that the argument started when a few women from their community were offering prayers and were stopped from doing so by a group comprising members of the Maratha and Gurjar communities. They further alleged that the women were subjected to casteist slurs and were chased away from the temple.

The police said that a few days ago, there was another dispute between the two sides over the entry of Dalits into the same temple constructed jointly by three other communities, and the issue re-erupted and escalated on Saturday.

Dalits earlier denied entry

“Two days ago, the three communities who had got the temple constructed denied entry to the other [Balai] community. The other [Balai] community had proposed to install a statue of [Dalit icon B.R.] Ambedkar on an empty land behind the temple,” said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Vinod Dixit.

He added that back then it was explained to both the sides that no one could be stopped from entering the temple and the matter had been resolved. “However, today [Saturday, February 18], there was another dispute over the same issue and over axing of a tree on the same land. Soon other members from both communities arrived and pelted stones,” said Mr. Dixit.

Both sides file FIRs

Nearly a dozen people were left injured even as the police arrived and brought the situation under control. A complaint was later filed by a man named Premlal on behalf of the Dalits, while a counter FIR was registered on the complaint of Ravindra Rao Maratha against Premlal and 33 others for attacking them with weapons. In the first case, provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have also been slapped on the accused.

A local Gurjar leader from the Nimar belt said that in the Chhapra village, the Balai community outnumbered the Gurjars. Superintendent of Police (Khargone) Dharmveer Singh said that the injuries were minor in nature.

In a separate incident in the neighbouring Kasrawad area on the same day, a group of Dalits accused a group of upper caste people of stopping them from praying at a Shiva temple in Chhoti Kasrawad village. A separate FIR has been registered there too on the complaint of one Manju Bai, a Balai woman who alleged that she was abused over her caste and shoved by upper caste women for offering water to the Shivlinga.

