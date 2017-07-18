Presidential election a clash of ideologies: Gehlot

All members of the Rajasthan Assembly, except former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, cast their votes in the Presidential election here on Monday.

Mr. Gehlot, who is the All India Congress Committee’s general secretary in charge of Gujarat, cast his vote in Gandhinagar.

Of the 200 MLAs, 199 exercised their franchise at a specially set up booth inside the State Assembly. Polling was completed by 2.15 p.m., after Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje cast her vote.

First vote

Urban Development Minister Srichand Kriplani was the first to cast his vote. He was followed by Congress’s deputy whip Govind Singh Dotasara. Independent MLA Anju Devi Dhanka was the last to exercise her franchise.

Support for Kovind

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan has 161 MLAs, the party’s State president Ashok Parnami claimed that the National Democratic Alliance candidate Ram Nath Kovind got the support of 171 members in the State.

Independent members

The Congress has 24 members in the House, while the National People’s Party has four MLAs and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the National Unionist Zamindara Party have two each. There are seven Independent members in the Assembly.

The party position in the State is heavily loaded in favour of the NDA candidate.

BJP majority

In addition to the overwhelming majority enjoyed by the BJP in the Assembly, all the 25 members of the Lok Sabha and eight of the 10 members of Rajya Sabha from the State are from the BJP. Senior BJP leader and rebel MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari said after casting his vote that his “soul lies with the BJP.”

‘Conscience vote’

Mr. Gehlot told reporters in Gandhinagar that the Presidential election this time was a “clash between two ideologies” and expressed the hope that UPA candidate Meira Kumar’s call to voters to listen to their conscience would make an impact on the results.