Presidential election: Despatches from the Parliament and Assemblies
Presidential election a clash of ideologies: Gehlot
Barring the former Chief Minister, all 199 MLAs of Rajasthan vote in Jaipur
All members of the Rajasthan Assembly, except former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, cast their votes in the Presidential election here on Monday.
Mr. Gehlot, who is the All India Congress Committee’s general secretary in charge of Gujarat, cast his vote in Gandhinagar.
Of the 200 MLAs, 199 exercised their franchise at a specially set up booth inside the State Assembly. Polling was completed by 2.15 p.m., after Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje cast her vote.
First vote
Urban Development Minister Srichand Kriplani was the first to cast his vote. He was followed by Congress’s deputy whip Govind Singh Dotasara. Independent MLA Anju Devi Dhanka was the last to exercise her franchise.
Support for Kovind
While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan has 161 MLAs, the party’s State president Ashok Parnami claimed that the National Democratic Alliance candidate Ram Nath Kovind got the support of 171 members in the State.
Independent members
The Congress has 24 members in the House, while the National People’s Party has four MLAs and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the National Unionist Zamindara Party have two each. There are seven Independent members in the Assembly.
The party position in the State is heavily loaded in favour of the NDA candidate.
BJP majority
In addition to the overwhelming majority enjoyed by the BJP in the Assembly, all the 25 members of the Lok Sabha and eight of the 10 members of Rajya Sabha from the State are from the BJP. Senior BJP leader and rebel MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari said after casting his vote that his “soul lies with the BJP.”
‘Conscience vote’
Mr. Gehlot told reporters in Gandhinagar that the Presidential election this time was a “clash between two ideologies” and expressed the hope that UPA candidate Meira Kumar’s call to voters to listen to their conscience would make an impact on the results.
A letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor