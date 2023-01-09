Clarify stand on Article 370 before entering J&K: BJP’s Devender Rana to Rahul Gandhi

January 09, 2023 04:34 am | Updated January 08, 2023 11:51 pm IST - JAMMU

Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand over the repealing of the provisions of Article 370, before entering into the Union Territory for his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign later this month.

Terming Mr. Gandhi’s campaign as ‘Bharat todo yatra’, Mr. Singh said, “Mr. Gandhi should clarify his stand over the repealing of Article 370. This is all the more important as the Congress bandwagon is joining the PAGD (Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration) gang in this sensitive part of the country, which is hand-in-glove with those openly supporting the radical jihadis and beating chests for the terror mentor of Pakistan, responsible for the mayhem and blood bath in the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu region.”

He said it would be interesting to watch Rahul Gandhi hoist the tricolour in Srinagar, as announced by the Congress, on January 28 while being flanked by leaders like Mehbooba Mufti, who had on record, stated that there would be nobody to raise ‘Tiranga’ if Article 370 was tinkered with.

“The tricolour, however, is flying high, as high as 100 metres in picturesque Gulmarg, as also in the rest of the Valley by enthusiasts, ready to sacrifice their lives for its sanctity and glory. The combination of those believing in breaking India, therefore, will be yet another provocation to the compatriots, who have been keenly watching the sinister Congress plan of dividing society,” he added.

Mr. Rana said the unholy alliance of the dynasts was a sign of frustration, who wanted to regain their lost power by hook or crook. “People of J&K in general and the Valley in particular still recall the trials and tribulations of their mis-governance,” Mr. Rana said.

“Murderer of democracy”

He described the Congress as a “murderer of democracy”. “The alliance of the trio in the UT will be the anti-climax of the failed yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,” he said.

Mr. Rana said the Congress committed blunders in Kashmir. “The BJP has infused a sense of belonging in every segment of society and heralded a new era of peace and stability. Even the worst adversaries are confessing privately how the malady of stone-pelting and hartal culture has ended in Kashmir with people enthusiastically participating in the odyssey of progress and development,” he added.

He said the flip to Kashmir’s economy due to a record influx of tourism showcases the sincere efforts of the BJP in bringing normalcy, and exposes the trio pseudo secularists for their machinations of keeping the Valley on a boil.

