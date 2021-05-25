Claims on Sambhaji in book on Maharashtra’s history triggers row

Mumbai

25 May 2021 23:25 IST

NCP, BJP, Cong. demand apology from author, recall of copies

A book by a senior journalist, which tracks the State’s history from the times of the Satavahanas, has stoked controversy over its allegedly “unproven” claim about Chhatrapati Sambhaji, warrior king and son of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Several politicians and organisations parties have demanded an apology from the author and a ban on the book.

In his Renaissance State: The unwritten story of the Making of Maharashtra, Girish Kuber, editor of leading Marathi daily Loksatta, has written that Chhatrapati Sambhaji killed queen Soyarabai, one of the wives of Chhatrapati Shivaji. She was Sambhaji’s stepmother. However, according to many, this claim finds no mention in historical documents.

Sambhaji Brigade, a radical Maratha organisation, has sought a ban on the book claiming it not only propagates wrong history but also defames Sambhaji.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, wrote to Harper Collins, publishers of the book, that “some imposter writers are doing this to gain publicity”.

He said, “the whole writing is referenceless, and an act of repugnance.” He also demanded that the publishers recall all books from the market.

Dr. Amol Kolhe, Lok Sabha MP (Nationalist Congress Party), who acted as Sambhaji in a popular Marathi television series, said there was a historical flaw in this claim as various documents reveal that Soyarabai was alive even after those who conspired against the Maratha empire were killed. “History is a subject of constant study. But I can tell you from self-experience that it takes years of struggle to wipe out one single misinformed statement,”He requested Mr. Kuber to edit the objectionable sentence.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, while taking an aggressive stand, has demanded apology from Mr. Kuber and ban on the book. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too has jumped into the debate with Atul Bhatkhalkar, MLA, demanding an apology from Mr. Kuber. He demanded an immediate ban on the book.

The book’s publishers have not commented so far.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kuber told The Hindu, that his the book, is the story of Maharashtra from the time of the Satvahanas to modern times. Such a book would be incomplete without a chapter on Chhatrapati Shivaji and his descendants. “Whatever I have written has been referenced from several scholarly works by respected historians, including Jadunath Sarkar and Jaswant Lal Mehta. A list of the sources I have drawn from has been included in the book at the end,” he said.