Srinagar: 23 July 2021
Civilian shot dead in Pulwama
Suspected militants shot dead a civilian in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Friday evening.
“Unknown terrorist fired upon Javaid Ahmed Malik in Pulwama’s Tral. Malik was declared brought dead at the local hospital,” a police officer said.
The police said the victim had suffered four bullet injuries in the attack.
Malik, son of Ghulam Mohd. Malik, was a resident of Lurgam Tral.
The victim was an employee in the Pastuna school, the police said.
