Civilian shot dead in Pulwama

Srinagar:

23 July 2021 23:44 IST

Suspected militants shot dead a civilian in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Friday evening.

“Unknown terrorist fired upon Javaid Ahmed Malik in Pulwama’s Tral. Malik was declared brought dead at the local hospital,” a police officer said.

The police said the victim had suffered four bullet injuries in the attack.

Malik, son of Ghulam Mohd. Malik, was a resident of Lurgam Tral.

The victim was an employee in the Pastuna school, the police said.