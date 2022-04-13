Civilian shot dead in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Fourth such attack in the past fortnight in the Valley

Security has already been beefed up in all areas of Kashmir valley where minorities and non–local labourers work in the wake of these attacks. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Militants shot dead a civilian in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday evening, fourth such attack in the past fortnight in the Valley.

A police spokesman said terrorists fired upon a civilian, Satish Kumar Singh, a driver by profession, in Kakran area of Kulgam. The area was cordoned off after the attack by the security forces.

The injured was shifted to the Sher–i–Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The victim suffered head injuries.

Kashmir has witnessed growing attacks on members of minorities and non–local workers this month. All the attacks were carried out in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam. Four civilians were injured in at least four such attacks since April 3 in the Valley.

Security has already been beefed up in all areas where minorities and non–local labourers work in the wake of these attacks. The police have asked all shopkeepers to install CCTVs by this month to increase surveillance.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice–president said he “unequivocally condemned the attack”. “There can never be a justification for attacks like these,” he said.