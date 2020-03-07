Civilian shot dead, another killed in grenade blast in Valley

Two civilians were killed in two separate incidents of militancy in Kashmir on Friday.
Suspected militants tossed a grenade near a police station in Srinagar's Maharaj Gunj area on Friday evening. The grenade exploded on the road and hit two civilians present at the spot.
Ghulam Nabi Ahanger, 62 of Aishan Sahab, Zaina Kadal, received multiple splinter injuries, and succumbed to his injuries later, officials said. Another civilian, identified as Muhammad Rafiq Shalla, 42, of Kanimazar area, was reported stable in the hospital.
In a separate incident, unknown gunmen on Friday evening shot dead a civilian in Pulwama's Tral area.
The victim was identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat. Preliminary information suggested that Bhat was shot at outside his residence. "Bhat succumbed to his injury on the way to hospital," said the officials.
