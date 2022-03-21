Civilian killed, labourer from Bihar injured in militant attacks in Kashmir

A civilian was killed and a non-local labourer was injured in two militant attacks in Budgam and Pulwama of Kashmir on Monday evening.

A police spokesman said terrorists barged into the house of Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar, a resident of Gotpora area of Budgam, and fired indiscriminately at him. “He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the police said.

In Pulwama, the police said militants fired upon a street vendor, identified as Bisujeet Kumar from Bihar’s Paras Madal, around 7:45 p.m. He was immediately shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar in a critical care ambulance,” the police said.

The police said they had registered cases regarding both incidents. “Investigation is in progress. The respective areas have been cordoned and search is going on,” the police said.

The twin attacks came on a day when 33 delegates from the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia arrived in Kashmir for a business summit.