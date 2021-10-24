Civilian killed in firing incident in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar

24 October 2021 13:00 IST

The civilian has been identified as Shahid Ahmad

A civilian was killed in a firing incident in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place in Zainapora area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

The civilian has been identified as Shahid Ahmad.

Advertising

Advertising

The circumstances of the incident are being probed, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.