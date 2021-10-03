Other States

Civilian injured in militant attack in J&K succumbs to injuries

A civilian, who was shot at by militants in Batamaloo area of the city here, succumbed to injuries, officials said on Sunday.

Militants shot at and injured Mohammad Shafi Dar, resident of Batamaloo at about 8 pm at SD Colony Batamaloo on Saturday.

Dar (45) received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.

However, he succumbed to injuries at the hospital during the night, the officials said.

Dar was the second person killed by militants in the city here on Saturday.

Earlier, on Saturday evening, militants shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar, at Karan Nagar.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2021 8:39:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/civilian-injured-in-militant-attack-in-jk-succumbs-to-injuries/article36802088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY