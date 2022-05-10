Civilian dies, militants flee from Shopian encounter site

The condition of another civilian is critical, security forces have called off their operation

A civilian died and two persons, including a soldier, were injured in the nightlong anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday. The civilian’s family has demanded a probe into the circumstances under which he died.

Meanwhile, the security forces called off their operation in the area after the militants managed to escape from the encounter site.

“The [hiding] terrorists who sensed being cornered started firing on the civilians in order to create chaos to assist them in their escape bid at Pandoshan area of Shopian. The security forces were successful in evacuating the majority of the civilians to a safe location. However, due to incessant and targeted fire from the terrorists, one soldier and two civilians received gunshot wounds,” an Army spokesman said.

The injured, identified as Lance Naik Sanjib Das, Shahid Gani Dar and Suhaib Ahmad, were immediately evacuated in an army helicopter to the 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. “Despite timely medical intervention and best efforts of the doctors, Dar succumbed to his injuries,” the Army said.

The condition of Ahmad is stated to be “critical but stable”. “Ahmad will undergo life-saving surgeries. The injured soldier is stable and out of danger,” it said.

The family of the victim demanded a probe. “He was not a militant. He had gone for prayers. Why was he killed?” Mr Dar’s mother said. Scores of women held a protest march in Shopian to demand “justice for the family”.

The anti-militancy operation was launched at Pandoshan, Shopian, around 7:45 p.m. on May 9. “Taking advantage of the cover of darkness, the terrorists managed to escape from the operation site. Security Forces have intensified their search operations to nab these terrorists,” the Army said.