Civilian dies in Shopian in gunfight between militants, security forces, probe ordered

However, locals say that the victim was asked raise his hands by the forces

A civilian died of bullet wounds in south Kashmir’s Shopian amid contrasting claims by the security forces and the locals. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

According to the police, militants fired upon a joint patrol party of CRPF’s 182 Battalion and the police’s special operation group (SOG) of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian.

“During an exchange of fire between terrorists and our joint team, one civilian got injured. He was referred to district hospital, Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries,” a police spokesman said.

The police said the militants after a brief “chance encounter” managed to slip into nearby orchards.

The victim has been identified as Shoib Ahmad Ganai, 22, a shopkeeper by profession.

Locals, however, dispute the police version. According to locals, security forces allegedly fired upon the victim as he was asked to raise his hands. Locals, who held a demonstration after the incident, demanded a probe into the incident.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the Turkawangam incident. “Action will be taken as per the law,” Mr. Vaishya said.

Ganai is the second civilian killed whom the police described as a victim of cross fire between militants and the security forces. Earlier, Shahid Gani Dar, a student, was killed during an anti-militancy operation. The police accused the hiding militants of opening indiscriminate fire, which resulted in the death of the civilian.