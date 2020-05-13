Other States

Civilian dies as CRPF jawan opens fire in Budgam

He allegedly jumped checkpoints set up by CRPF and police.

A civilian, who allegedly jumped checkpoints set up by the CRPF and the police, was killed in a firing incident on May 13 in central Kashmir's Budgam, forcing the authorities to snap Internet in the district as a precautionary measure.

A CRPF spokesman said the civilian, identified as Peer Mehrajudin from Budgam’s Makhama-Beerwah area, was travelling in a car around 10:20 a.m. and jumped a checkpoint of the J&K police and again jumped another checkpoint of CRPF's 141 Battalion.

“A convoy of the Army, at that point in time, was passing through the adjacent road and fearing a sabotage, a CRPF jawan manning this checkpoint fired warning shots. The car was driving in the wrong direction of the road and that was even more alarming. When the car didn’t stop, despite warning shots, the jawan fired at the car and in turn, the driver was hit on his left shoulder," said the CRPF spokesman.

The CRPF said the civilian was shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar.

“The civilian with multiple bullet injuries on his chest and right shoulder was brought dead to the hospital,” SMHS medical superintendent Dr. Nazir Choudhary said.

The killing sparked clashes between locals and security forces in parts of Budgam.

An official said mobile Internet was snapped in Budgam “as a precautionary measure”.

