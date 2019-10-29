Civil service probationers train at Statue of Unity

The Centre’s first-ever common foundation course Aarambh (Beginning) for 2019 batch probationer civil servants has begun at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, where around 500 newly recruited bureaucrats are undergoing six-day training.

On Monday, World Bank president David Malpass addressed the probationers on the topic of “capacity building for civil servants” at Tent City, near the statue.

Around 500 IAS/IPS/IRS/IFS probationers are participating in the foundation course of the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training at Tent City.

“I will encourage probationers and discuss with them additional ways to develop India,” an official release quoted Mr. Malpass.

Along with training and seminars by experts, the government has also launched a new initiative under which each official will guide a local youth from villages near the Statue of Unity, which is located in a tribal area along the Narmada river.

“Under the mentorship programme Nurture the Future, close to 500 civil service officials will be divided into teams to visit villages near Kevadia and each official will take a youth under his wing and provide career and professional guidance,” said K. Srinivas, additional secretary in the Personnel and Training Ministry.

The probationer officials met local youth from 11 tribal villages in Bharuch and Chhota Udepur districts.

Government officials said the initiative will ensure a better and brighter future for the youth living in remote and rural areas.

Over the next five years, the initiative is expected to cover nearly one lakh youth throughout the country as part of the foundation course of probationers who have just passed the civil services exam and joined the country’s elite bureaucracy.

The new initiative is being launched from Gujarat as the first common foundation course for civil servants is being held in the State for the first time.

“Aarambh will conclude on October 31, being a fit tribute to the Iron Man of India on his birth anniversary, fondly celebrated as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas’. It will be the first-event event recognising the commitment, character and conduct of Sardar Patel,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other top functionaries of the centre will be at the event on October 31.