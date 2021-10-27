Civic official, JCB operator booked over man’s death

Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai Police has booked a Municipal Corporation official from Encroachment Department and the operator of a JCB machine after a slum dweller was killed during a demolition drive on Monday.

The incident happened near Gavdevi Temple in Sector 10 of Nerul at around 12.30 p.m. Radha Shankar Sonar, 32, neighbour of the deceased, registered a case with Nerul police alleging that the civic staffer did not check whether there was any occupant inside the hutment before mowing it down.

“We are awaiting the autopsy report to find if the cause of death was natural or due to an external injury,” senior police inspector Shyam Shinde said. He added that if the death was found due to natural reasons, there will be no arrest and a B summary report would be filed.

The duo has been booked under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.