Civic body election will be fought on cleaning Delhi, Kejriwal says at Ghazipur landfill in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks to media during his visit to the Ghazipur landfill site, in New Delhi, October 27. | Photo Credit: PTI

After visiting Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi, managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that the civic body election will be fought on Delhi's cleaning and also accused BJP leaders of corruption.

"In the past 15 years, BJP-governed MCD has given big mountains of garbage to Delhi. This is not a mountain of garbage, this is the mountain of their corruption," the AAP chief said.

"In the past 15 years, the MCD had spent 2 lakh crore rupees... They (BJP leaders) have taken the 2 lakh crore rupees... This (civic body) election (in Delhi) will be fought on cleaning Delhi," he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said that when he was on his way to the landfill, the BJP were protesting against him going there. "They are ashamed to show their work done in the past 15 years," he said.

He also attacked Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the latter abuses him, but the Centre does not give extra funds for the MCD.

The dates for the civic body election is yet to be announced, but both AAP and BJP have started preparations for it and is of the view that it will be held in December.