City buses to ply in U.P. from today

Inter-district buses will ply in Uttar Pradesh and so will city buses but within laid down protocols from June 1, the State government said on Sunday, announcing a number of relaxations for the next phase of the lockdown.

While the buses would have to follow the seating capacity protocol, passengers would not be allowed to stand during travel, Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said.

Inter-district services

The State RTC said it would resume “all kinds of inter-district” services.

The citizens would also be able to enjoy other relaxations. Public parks would be allowed to open daily twice, from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., for jogging and physical activities.

Marriage halls would also open but gatherings would be restricted to 30 persons. Carrying weapons to marriage halls (for celebratory firing) would be prohibited and invite legal action, said Awanish Awasthi, Addl. Chief Secretary, Home Department.

Salons and beauty parlours would also be allowed to open shop but with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

All government offices will open with 100% attendance but employees would function in three shifts, while industrial activities outside containment zones will also resume.

No entry from hotspots

However, the government said people would still be prohibited from entering Ghaziabad and Noida from containment zones and hotspots in Delhi.

It said it was close to testing 10,000 per day. The target was to reach daily testing of 15,000 by June 15, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health Department.

The official also said the State had reached a milestone of 1 lakh COVID-19 beds.