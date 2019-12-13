Other States

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Punjab, Kerala Chief Ministers vow not to implement it

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.   | Photo Credit: File

CPI, CPI (M), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and the Revolutionary Socialist Party have announced a nationwide joint protest against the Act on December 19

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the State would not implement the patently unconstitutional Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAB), 2019.

Throwing the weight of his office behind the growing resistance to the contentious Act, Mr. Vijayan told presspersons here that the communally polarising law that discriminated against Islam as a religion had no place in Kerala.

Terming the Citizenship Amendment Act a direct assault on India’s secular character, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Thursday that his government would not allow the legislation to be implemented in Punjab.

Asserting his commitment to protect Constitutional ethos, Capt. Amarinder said the Congress that had a majority in the State Assembly would block the unconstitutional Act in the House. His government would not let the legislation rip apart the secular fabric of the country,.

Five Left parties announced a nationwide joint protest against the Act on December 19.

The Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and the Revolutionary Socialist Party said the Bill violated the Constitution and was aimed at destroying the secular, democratic foundations of India.

