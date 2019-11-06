Citizenship Amendment Bill: chopper ride for winners in essay contest

The children of Manipur’s government schools can now enjoy a free helicopter ride from this Children’s Day thanks to an essay-writing contest on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) — which the Centre plans to place in Parliament.

The BJP-led government organised the contest for students of Class 9 and above on November 2 to “dispel misconceptions and misinformation” about the CAB, Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam said on Tuesday.

While cash awards were announced for the district-wise winners among some 3,000 students, Mr. Radheshyam thought of offering a helicopter ride to students of classes 4-8 who top similar creative contests.

“I had the children of the remote hill districts, particularly bordering Myanmar, who hardly go out of their areas.”

“My own childhood experience of yearning to be in a helicopter or aeroplane played a part,” he told The Hindu.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, also in charge of the Transport Ministry, agreed to the plan and the Department of Education (School) set about providing the funds from the Samagra Shiksha State Implementing Society.

“According to the plan, the government would be buying the tickets for a 20-minute ride over the State. The three best students from classes 4-6 and the five best students from classes 7-8 who would win the various contests would be eligible,” Mr. Radheshyam said.