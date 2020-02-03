Citizens’ group praised by Nitin Gadkari on Twitter

In a move aimed at reducing road accidents, a citizens’ group in Goa has so far painted over 130 speed breakers in the State white to increase their visibility, which has earned them praise from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The group has been carrying out this activity under the #RostoGoa campaign.

‘Blind spots’

Activist Cecille Rodrigues, who is leading the campaign, said, “The speed breakers had turned into blind spots, causing road accidents. The RostoGoa initiative began from my own constituency — Taleigao — and spread to other areas, including Calangute and Baga, which are prominent tourist spots.”

Ms. Rodrigues said the initiative began with a small group of like-minded people. “Later many others joined as the initiative through social media,” she said, adding that she had earlier met with an accident due to a speed breaker.

Mr. Gadkari, the Road Transport and Highways Minister, recently tweeted about the initiative and appreciated the group for its efforts. “Cecille Rodrigues, Seema Chimulkar and Prakash Malani have developed unique road stamp ‘Rosto’ which cautions drivers of blind spots, thus reducing accidents on the road. #RoadSafetyHeroes (sic),” he said in the tweet.

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Sunday said his party would move a ‘congratulatory motion’ for the group over its initiative during the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly.