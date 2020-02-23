Citing public safety route of carnival altered in Goa

Citing public safety, the South Goa district administration on Saturday altered the route of the carnival parade scheduled on Sunday. It will now be held in Fatorda town instead of Margao.

Goa’s traditional carnival floats, led by the mythical King Momo, began in Panaji on Saturday.

The State Tourism Department-sponsored carnival committee had decided to hold the parade in Margao on Sunday.

However, a day before the event, the district authorities altered the route. As per the changed plan, the carnival parade will now be taken out in Fatorda instead of Margao city.

South District Collector Ajit Roy said he held a meeting with Superintendent of Police (South) and Chief Officer of Margao Municipal Council (MMC), after which it was decided to hold the parade in Fatorda.

“The decision was taken for administrative convenience and from the public safety point of view...We don’t have much time left now. The parade needs to be flagged off on Sunday and we are working round-the-clock,” he said.

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai asked if the route was altered in view of public safety, why was it decided to hold the parade in the first place.