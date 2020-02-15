CIFF to render help for girls' nutrition, skill development

The government departments in Rajasthan will work in coordination with the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) for skill development and improvement of nutrition level among girls. The work will be supplemented with Mahila Shakti Nidhi's efforts to promote self-employment among women.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who met the representatives of CIFF here earlier this week, said a steering committee would be appointed to utilise the international institution's help. “While a number of schemes for girls' education and child nutrition and health services are operative in Rajasthan, the CIFF's technical assistance will strengthen them,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the efforts for educating girls, improving nutrition level and providing employment opportunities to women through skill development would make the coming generations healthier and prosperous. The CIFF's assistance would help achieve the targets set by the State government, he added.

CIFF chief executive officer Kate Hampton said the foundation would make investments in the State for overall development of girls, children and women and extend cooperation for ensuring their welfare. Other areas of interest would be power sector reforms, renewable energy and pollution control, she said.

Ms. Hampton praised the State government's efforts for reducing maternal mortality ratio and infant mortality rate as well as successful implementation of 'Rajpusht' project, funded by CIFF, for maternity benefit cash transfer to pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The Mahila Shakti Nidhi is providing loans to women and women's self help groups for self-employment. Mr. Gehlot had announced the launch of the Mahila Shakti Nidhi entrepreneurship scheme in the 2019-20 State Budget.