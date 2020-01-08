CID still part of Haryana Home Ministry, says Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday asserted that the Criminal Investigation Department was still part of the Home Ministry and if the Chief Minister wanted to change it, it had to be passed by the Cabinet.

Mr. Vij was talking to journalists in Ambala after the Haryana government websites suggested that the State’s CID was being handled by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Asserting that the CID was still with him, Mr. Vij said: “If the Chief Minister wishes, he can take the CID from the Home Minister. But that cannot happen without a Cabinet meeting. And, therefore CID is still with me.”

“Governments are not run by websites. They are run by the rule of law,” he added.

“Chief Minister is supreme, if he wishes, he can take back CID from me. But as per law it can’t be done without passing it in the Cabinet and later in the State Assembly. So far, no meeting has been held in this matter,” Mr. Vij said.

Amid the “tug of war” between the two leaders, Mr. Vij had recently not only expressed his displeasure over the transfers of nine IPS officers, but has also pointed fingers over the functioning of the State’s intelligence agency.