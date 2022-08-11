Other States

CID asked to produce arrested Jharkhand MLAs before special court

West Bengal police personnel detain three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday, in Howrah district, on July 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Kolkata August 11, 2022 16:53 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 16:53 IST

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal CID to produce three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand, who were arrested in Howrah district after recovery of nearly ₹49 lakh in cash from their vehicle, before a special court under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

Holding that it was for the special court to hear such matters and not the chief judicial magistrate court where they were produced, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the State to produce the three MLAs by Thursday itself.

Justice Ghosh said that he will hear their bail petitions, which were taken up for hearing on Thursday, on Friday.

The lower court in Howrah, before which the three MLAs were produced on Wednesday, had granted four days' police custody of them.

The three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari -- were arrested by the West Bengal Police after around ₹49 lakh in cash was seized from their vehicle at Panchla in Howrah district on July 30.

The investigation into the case was thereafter handed over to the State CID.

Another single bench of the high court had last week dismissed a petition by the three MLAs seeking transfer of the investigation to the CBI or any other central agency.

