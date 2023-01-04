ADVERTISEMENT

Church vandalism in Chhattisgarh: VHP condemns conversion, demands strict laws

January 04, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Following a mob allegedly vandalising a church in Narayanpur, the Congress and BJP have been targeting each other for creating unrest in the State

Ishita Mishra

A view of the church in Narayanpur which was vandalised on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Days after some alleged tribal groups vandalised a church in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said that it believed efforts to stop illegal conversions should be made within the ambit of the constitution and law. The VHP also condemned the Chhattisgarh Government and said that if the government had acted against the Christian missionaries on time, the people would not have had to come on the streets to safeguard their rights.

Milind Parande, VHP’s general secretary, said that tension was escalating in the country due to illegal conversions and “healing meetings organised by the people of a particular religion”.

 “We are concerned over the incidents of illegal conversions by Christian missionaries in Chhattisgarh. The people of the State have worked resolutely in stopping these activities. VHP stands with them,” Mr. Parande said.

He added that the States which have strict laws against illegal conversions are witnessing a downfall in conversion activities.

“It is the ultimate duty of the State government to protect the interests of the tribal society. The incidents in Chhattisgarh have again underlined the need for a strict law in the State to stop illegal conversions,” he added.

To recall, a mob allegedly vandalised a church in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur city, and attacked a police team trying to pacify them on January 2. Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar allegedly suffered a head injury, which left him bleeding, while other personnel had minor injuries.

Some videos of angry tribals, both men and women, vandalising the church. emerged later. Both the Congress and the BJP are targeting each other for creating unrest in the State.

