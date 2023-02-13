ADVERTISEMENT

Christians made huge contribution to nation building, but didn't get respect: Union Minister

February 13, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Dimapur

Despite contributing to the country, “our Churches get destroyed”, Union Minister John Barla said in a programme held in Dimapur

PTI

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla with bishops and members of the Christian community stage at a protest rally last week. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister John Barla said the Christian community of the country has made lots of contributions to nation-building, but they did not get the respect they deserve.

Addressing a programme organised by the National Christian Council in Nagaland's Dimapur on February 12, he said people of the community should unite to let the country know about their contribution prior to Independence and after that.

People have studied in institutions built by the Christian community and have become IAS officers, doctors, engineers and even political leaders, he said.

"Are we supposed to tell the people what we have given to the country? We do not blow our own trumpet, that's why we don't get respect," said Mr. Barla, the Minister of State (MoS) for Minority Affairs.

"We have made lots of contributions to nation-building, but our Churches get destroyed," he said.

Christians are not a threat to the country but are at the forefront of nation-building, he added.

It is time for Christians across the country to get united, and make people aware of the contributions they made to the nation, the Minister said.

"Before Independence, we built schools, hospitals and ashrams, and till today, we are providing service to the people of the country. We did not get respect during the previous governments, but this government has given me the responsibility to go to the people and tell them to trust the present government as it is not against Christians," he said.

