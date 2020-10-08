Christian group flays pastor’s arrest in Arunachal

Action taken for illegal construction of a church, say Tawang district authorities

A Christian organisation in Arunachal Pradesh has slammed the authorities of Buddhist-dominated Tawang for the arrest of a pastor on charges of illegally constructing a church.

Joseph Singhi was arrested on October 6 and released on bail hours later. The local police had also detained and recorded the statements of eight of his associates.

Tawang’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering said the arrest was made on the basis of a first information report lodged by the district Land Revenue and Survey officer.

The action followed complaints by two groups — the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh and Monpa (dominant Buddhist community) Mimang Tsogpa — against the pastor and others for allegedly constructing a Revival Church illegally.

The church is located behind the district planning officer’s quarters in Tawang’s AIR Colony. The minuscule Christian community in the district claimed the church has stood there since they occupied the plot in 1999 with the department concerned “ignoring their application for land allotment initiated in 2003”.

“We were assured allotment of the piece of land after we met Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Chief Secretary [Naresh Kumar] in August. We started construction of the church out of frustration,” said Sonara Degio, vice-president of the Arunachal Pradesh Christian Revival Church Council (APCRCC).

“Pastor Singhi and the Christian community here are under stress,” Mr. Degio told The Hindu from Tawang, about 450 km northwest of capital Itanagar.

A district official said the pastor had been served several notices to stop the construction of the church and dismantle the structures. The last such issue on the basis of a Supreme Court directive was served in 2017.

The apex court had on September 29, 2009 said no unauthorised construction shall be permitted in the name of temple, church, mosque, gurudwara or any other place of worship on public facilities.

The APCRCC said the district authorities invoked the Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupant) Act, 2003, after Mr. Singhi had allegedly failed to comply with the order to stop construction. Work on the church had started in 2015.

APCRCC president Tai Ete said the police action was ‘unjust’ since public spaces have been used in the State for structures associated with other faiths.

The district authorities denied targeting any particular community. Officials said land allotments issued to many private and public parties have been cancelled in more than a decade.