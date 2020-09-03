Chouhan asks EOW to probesubstandard rice supply

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday handed over to the Economic Offences Wing the investigation into distribution of substandard rice through the public distribution system in Mandla and Balaghat districts of the State.

‘Won’t tolerate graft’

“Good rice is being sold outside, while substandard rice stocks land at fair price shops,” said Mr. Chouhan at a meeting here attended by Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department Principal Secretary Faiz Ahmed Kidwai. “We will not tolerate corruption at any cost. Such a situation should not repeat,” said Mr. Chouhan.

Rice stocks across the State are being withheld from distribution from depots until the sample collection process for inspection has concluded, the Department’s Director Tarun Kumar Pithode told The Hindu.