Chopper scare for Alwar MP

BJP Member of Parliament from Alwar Balaknath had a narrow escape when the helicopter carrying him appeared to have lost control for a while and started rotating in the air in this Rajasthan district on Sunday, the police said.

There were strong winds in the morning when the helicopter carrying Lok Sabha MP arrived to land on the helipad in Kotkasim area, 190 km from Jaipur, police said.

Pilot regains control

The pilot, however, managed to control the helicopter after it rotated four-five times in the air.

The chopper could not land and returned to Delhi, Kotkasim police station in-charge Rajkumar said.

Mr. Nath later came to Kotkasim from Delhi by road to attend an annual religious programme, an aide of the Parliamentarian said.

Jan 11, 2020

