Chirag Paswan to face Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh elections without an alliance

While the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) head did say he will be part of an alliance for the next Bihar election, he did not say if he would partner with the BJP or NDA

With speculation rife about Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan joining the BJP, after having walked out of the alliance ahead of the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, he has announced that his party will contest the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections alone. However, his party will be part of an alliance for the next Bihar election, he added.

Mr. Paswan also specified that he will not join any alliance where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party Janata Dal (United) is present.

In Bihar, he said alliances are meaningless considering the swift changes in political equations. In 2015, he said that the mandate was for Mahagatbandhan but JD(U)-BJP formed a government midway through the term. In 2020, the mandate was for NDA but again midway through JD(U)-RJD formed the government. “In such circumstances, we rather work on building our own strength. And a decision to join hands with anyone will be taken when the elections are announced. For sure, we will not be part of any alliance where Nitish Kumar and JD(U) are present,” he added.

He was speaking at a press conference in the Capital after his party’s national executive meeting. The party is yet to make a decision on the number of seats it will contest in the two poll-bound States, he added.

Both of the poll-bound States have BJP government in place. When asked if his party’s campaign in targeted against the BJP, Mr. Paswan said, “I believe in positive politics and our party even in 2020 Bihar elections had run a positive campaign based on our vision document ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’.”

The party has also started a campaign for a Bharat Ratna for its founder Ram Vilas Paswan.