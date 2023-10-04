ADVERTISEMENT

Chirag Paswan questions Bihar caste census data

October 04, 2023 03:18 am | Updated October 03, 2023 10:56 pm IST - New Delhi

If the political representation should be proportionate to the numerical strength of a caste group, Nitish Kumar should quit, says Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) Party leader

Sobhana K Nair
Sobhana K. Nair

Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) Party leader Chirag Paswan questioned the veracity of the statistics in the report of the Bihar caste census, alleging that it has only been done for political gain and to inflate the numbers for certain caste groups. 

“There is a clear political conspiracy to inflate the figures of certain caste groups while minimising that of a few others,” Mr. Paswan told The Hindu. He said the problem particularly affects many smaller caste groups that come under the Scheduled Caste list and also extends to the Other Backward Classes. 

ALSO READ
Bihar CM holds all-party meeting over caste survey report

Though he did not name any caste group in particular there are growing complaints in Bihar that the Kushwaha community has been underrepresented in the caste census. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Paswan also used the caste census data to take potshots at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said, “The ruling coalition claims that political representation should be proportionate to the numerical strength of a community. Going by this principle, how can Nitish Kumar who is from a community that comprises just 3% of the population continue as the Chief Minister of the State?”

ALSO READ
Bihar caste survey results may open door to challenging 50% ceiling on reservations

Even though Mr. Paswan tried to run down the caste census, the data helps him consolidate his position as a Dalit leader in the State. The Dalit population in Bihar has been pegged at 19.65%. 

A JD(U) leader said, “The only reason he [Chirag Paswan] is questioning the caste census is because he is now with the NDA which finds itself in deep trouble with the census statistics. Their communal rhetoric based on unifying all caste groups under a single Hindutva umbrella will no longer work. Every caste group will want to know what has been done for them.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bihar / Caste

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US