Chirag Paswan attends NDA meet on presidential poll
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on July 17 attended a meeting of the BJP-led NDA on the presidential poll preparation.
His presence at the meeting held in Parliament is significant as he had walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar during the Assembly polls due to his Opposition to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the BJP’s biggest ally in the State.
Also read: Analysis | The significance of the split in LJP
Mr. Paswan’s party also split later with five MPs led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras walking out. The Paras faction was recognised as the real LJP in the Lok Sabha, and he was sworn in as a Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government.
