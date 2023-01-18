Chintels Paradiso collapse in Gurugram: CBI takes over probe; developer Ashok Saloman booked

January 18, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 05:39 am IST - New Delhi

The CBI on Tuesday filed an FIR against Ashok Saloman of the Chintels Group and took over investigation into the partial collapse of Chintels Paradiso apartment complex in Gurugram last year in which two women were killed, officials said.

The Haryana government had transferred the case to the CBI on July 18, 2022 which was forwarded to the CBI by the Centre on December 29 last year, they said.

According to the procedure, the CBI took over the investigation in the FIR registered by the Haryana Police.

The dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram's sector 109 collapsed on February 10 last year, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor. Two women – Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastava – were killed in the collapse.