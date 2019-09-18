Chinmayanand ‘ill’ after student’s statement

Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, who is accused of raping a law student, is reported to have taken ill following bouts of diarrhoea, hours after the complainant recorded her statement at a local court in Shahjahanpur.

The former BJP MP’s aides released photos of Mr. Chinmayanand lying on a divan at his residence, with medical equipment attached to him. A team of doctors from a government hospital as well as private doctors, including a cardiologist, attended to him. M.L. Agarwal, a physician who treated him, said Mr. Chinmayanand had had “some loose motion problem.”

Mr. Chinmayanand was suffering from watery stools and an “electrolyte imbalance” had caused him to feel “uneasiness and weakness,” said Saurabh, another doctor who had attended on him. The doctors also said the septuagenarian BJP leader’s sugar level fell drastically on Monday — he is a diabetic.

“His sugar charting has gone down at many points,” said Dr. Saurabh. “Now it is 100 (mg/dL) but during the day it even reached 60 (mg/dL) on a few occasions,” he added. Asserting that Mr. Chinmayanand’s overall condition was, however, ‘fine’, the doctor added that he would just need regular check-ups.

Mr. Chinmayanand’s lawyer and spokesperson Om Singh drew a link between the case against his client and his health condition.

“When such allegations are being levelled against a 73-year-old man, it is natural to feel mentally and physically unwell,” Mr. Singh told reporters outside Mr. Chinmayanand’s residence.