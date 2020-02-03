Other States

Chinmayanand granted bail by Allahabad court in sexual abuse case

Chinmayanand.

Chinmayanand.  

more-in

Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied, was arrested on September 20 under section 376-C of the IPC, a charge short of rape.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually abusing a law student.

Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied, was arrested on September 20 under section 376-C of the IPC, a charge short of rape.

It is applied when someone in authority takes advantage of his official position and induces or seduces a woman to have sex with him.

In a parallel case, the woman was charged with trying to extort money from the BJP leader, whom she had accused of rape.

The high court granted her bail in that case in December.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 4:07:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/chinmayanand-granted-bail-by-allahabad-court-in-sexual-abuse-case/article30726016.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY