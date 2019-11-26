Chinmayanand case: woman takes her LLM exam in Bareilly

The 23-year-old law student, who has accused BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, was taken to Bareilly on Monday for her first semester back paper amid tight security.

The law student, accused of extortion of money from Chinmayanand and presently in jail, was taken to MJP University in Bareilly for her first term LLM back paper, Superintendent of Police City Dinesh Tripathi said.

The woman, who was studying in Chinmayanand’s Swami Shukdevanand Law College, was given admission to the Bareilly college on the Supreme Court’s directions in order to ensure her education. Her counsel Kulvinder Singh had moved an application before Chief Judicial Magistrate Omvir Singh to let her appear in the exam.

The CJM’s court gave permission for the same on November 23, the SP said.

Summons issued

In another development, the Special Investigation Team probing the case has submitted a chargesheet against two BJP leaders, who have been summoned by the court. “Summonses have been sent to Chairman of Cooperative Bank D.P.S. Rathore and BJP leader Ajit Singh, who have been asked to appear before the court on December 3,” government counsel Lal Saheb said.

Mr. Rathore and Mr. Singh are accused of snatching a pen drive, containing a video clip of the woman giving massage to Chinmayanand, from her in Rajasthan’s Dausa.

The post-graduate student has alleged that she was physically exploited by the 72-year-old BJP leader for a over a year.

Chinmayanand was booked under section 376 C of the IPC, which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to “induce or seduce” a woman under his charge to have “sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape”. This is a lesser charge than section 376, under which a rape convict faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. The punishment under section 376 C is between five and 10 years in jail.

The woman and three of her friends have been arrested for demanding ₹5 crore from the BJP leader.