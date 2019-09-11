Chinmayanand case: SIT sleuths search woman’s hostel room

Members of a Special Investigation Team here on Tuesday searched the hostel room of the student who has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of raping and “physically exploiting” her for a year.

The SIT members, accompanied by forensic experts, spent nearly six hours at the hostel room to collect evidence in connection with her allegations against the former Union Minister, college sources said.

The student and her family members accompanied the SIT members during the search, they said.

The team, which reached the hostel around noon, remained there till 5.45 pm, examining the postgraduate student’s belongings. After the search, the room was locked and sealed.

The SIT, headed by Inspector General Naveen Arora, was set up by the Uttar Pradesh government on a Supreme Court directive.

The college principal said though the room in which the student was staying was meant for two people, but she lived there alone.

No rape case yet

Police sources said no rape case was registered till Tuesday evening against Mr. Chinmayanand after she lodged a zero FIR in New Delhi. The woman appeared before the press on Monday, alleging that the BJP leader had raped her, and also “physically exploited” her for one year.

She told mediapersons that the Shahjahanpur police were reluctant to register a rape case against the 72-year-old former MP.

“On Sunday, the SIT quizzed me for about 11 hours. I told them about the rape. Even after telling them everything, they have not arrested Chinmayanand yet,” she said.

She alleged that when her father lodged a complaint with the police here about her physical exploitation, Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh “issued threats”, asking him to file “a missing complaint” instead.

“I have all the proof. The hostel room where I lived has been sealed. It should be opened in front of the media,” she said, adding that she would give the proof, including video clips, at an opportune time.

“He (Chinmayanand) has ruined lives of many girls. I am the only one to muster the courage and stand up,” she added.