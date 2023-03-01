ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese national, held from India-Nepal border in February, sent to U.P. police custody till March 3

March 01, 2023 02:45 am | Updated February 28, 2023 11:50 pm IST - Lakhimpur Kheri

The court had earlier granted police custody of the Chinese national thrice

PTI

A Chinese national, held last month while trying to cross over to Nepal without valid documents, was remanded to police custody till March 3 by a court on Tuesday.

Special Prosecuting Officer S.P. Yadav told PTI that the investigating officer urged the court to grant police custody of Wang Goujun (26) for the fourth time for further interrogation which was accepted by the chief judicial magistrate.

The Chinese national was held in Gaurifanta on the India-Nepal border by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officials on February 17 while he was attempting to cross over to Nepal without any valid documents. He had arrived at the Gaurifanta border from Delhi via Palia town.

The SSB officials handed over the youth to Gaurifanta police after preliminary investigations, and an FIR under the Passport Act, 1967 and section 14 of the Foreigners' Act was registered against him.

Mr. Yadav said after initial investigations, the accused was produced in the court and charges under IPC sections 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India) and 121A (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121) were added to the FIR.

The court had earlier granted police custody of the Chinese national thrice. However, as new facts came to light, it was felt necessary that he be kept in police remand, Mr. Yadav added.

