Chinese national arrested in U.P. for trying to cross India-Nepal border without valid documents

The accused could not produce valid documents of stay in India during interrogation, the police said.

February 18, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Lakhimpur Kheri

PTI

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a Chinese national while he was trying to cross the India-Nepal border here without any valid documents, police said on Saturday.

The Chinese national was arrested in Gaurifanta area here on Friday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aditya Kumar told PTI.

"During interrogation in police custody, the Chinese national could not produce any valid documents for his stay in India," he said.

Further action in the matter will be taken after a thorough probe, the DSP said.

